SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Pharmaceutical Gelatin Procurement Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of pharmaceutical gelatin and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global pharmaceutical gelatin market is driven by attributes of pharmaceutical gelatin such as film forming property, digestibility, good compatibility with human tissues," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, governmental support worldwide in the form of investment and regulatory approval for suppliers in emerging markets, such as India leads to the growth of the category," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market:

Use of gelatin for applications in personalized therapy

Shift from animal sources to organic sources

Customization of gelatin production process

Use of gelatin for applications in personalized therapy

Apart from being used to produce capsules and tablets, pharmaceutical gelatin finds its prominence in various applications such as wound dressings, and as a plasma substitute and colostomy bag. The rising demand for personalized medicine to treat lifestyle diseases is also influencing the growth of pharmaceutical gelatin in the market.

Shift from animal sources to organic sources

Due to skeptical regional beliefs, the industry, at large, is inclining toward organic sources to produce gelatin from vegetable sources. The buyers in the market prefer the need for organic capsules due to its stability in terms of temperature and humidity as compared to animal-based gelatin.

Customization of gelatin production process

Globally, the demand for customization in the gelatin production process is growing. Such customizations allow the buyers to decide the characteristics they want in gelatin formulations based on the dosage form they want.

