Dozens of UK firms still have to publish their equal pay figures before the deadline on Wednesday at midnight, although approximately 9,000 companies had already submitted their data. That followed Westminster's recent push to force businesses with 250 employees or more to publish their figures on gender pay differences as part of its fight for equality. UK companies are rushing to file their reports before the deadline, with more companies (approximately 1250) having published over the past 24 ...

