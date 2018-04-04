The "Agriculture Sector Overview in South-Eastern Europe 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyses and describes the key areas of agriculture sector in South-Eastern Europe: land usage, legislation and funding, cereal market, industrial crops, fruits and vegetables, animal farming, country profiles, conclusions and recommendations.

The report includes all countries in SEE region, both EU members (Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia) and non-EU members (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, FYR of Macedonia, Montenegro, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine).

The report provides historic and present cross-checked data on:

Market size, production, foreign trade, prices;

Trends and new opportunities;

Major market players;

Agriculture profiles of SEE countries;

Other relevant data.

Select Report Findings:

Cereals production in SEE increased with 13% in 2016 vs 2015, reaching about 150 million MT;

Cereals consumption reached about 76 million MT in 2016 (13% increase as compared to 2015).

Romania has one of the most fragmented agricultural sectors in the region due to its large number of agricultural holdings and high agricultural land fragmentation which leads to low yields, difficulty in investments and inefficiency in the sector.

Multiple countries in the region are currently implementing or seeking to implement laws which limit foreign purchases of arable land, Hungary being one of the most restrictive EU member states in the region in this regard.

Hungary and Serbia have the highest consumption of cereals per capita, with an estimated consumption of over 1,000 kg per year per capita.

Most countries in South-Eastern Europe are net exporters of cereals, with the exception of Montenegro, Kosovo, FYR of Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Slovenia. Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary are the largest exporters of cereals within SEE.

In terms of animal farming, Romania seems to have a large potential due to its large livestock. The countries with the highest livestock per farm animal are: bovines Ukraine, Romania and Czech Republic, swine Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Croatia, sheep and goats Romania (by far the largest livestock), Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ukraine, Romania and Czech Republic are the largest producers of vegetables. In terms of fruit sector, Ukraine seems to be rather underdeveloped if taking into account its large surface of arable land (Romania is the top producer of fruits in the region).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Brief Overview Of South-Eastern Europe

2. Cereals Market Overview In South-Eastern Europe

3. Industrial Crops Market Overview In South-Eastern Europe

4. Fruits And Vegetables Market Overview In South-Eastern Europe

5. Animal Farming Sector Overview In South-Eastern Europe

6. Agricultural Profiles Of Countries In South-Eastern Europe

7. Conclusions And Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

BG Agro

Agrotida

Agrotime

Agrokor

Maria Group

Smithfield

Agricost

Comcereal Vaslui

Cerealcom

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Glencore International

Louis Dreyfus

