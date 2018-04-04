Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2018) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) (the "Company") wishes to welcome Dr. Dongmok Whang to its 'Advisory Board'. Dr. Dongmok Whang is a Professor at the School of Advanced Materials Science & Engineering and Advanced Institute of Nanotechnology, Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU), Korea. His research interest is in controlled fabrication of low-dimensional nanomaterials, such as graphene, semiconductor nanowires, porous nanostructures, and hybrid nanostructures for various electronic and energy applications including rechargeable batteries, fuel cells, and flexible optoelectronic devices (OLED), among others.

Dr. Whang is a co-leader of a joint research team of Samsung Electronics (Samsung) and SKKU that last year has developed an original technology to create a new material by synthesizing amorphous graphene for the first time in the world. This new material has low conductivity, which expands the use of graphene from the electronics industry to others, including desalination. Dr. Whang and Hwang Sung-woo, managing director of Nanoelectronics Lab Team at Samsung, jointly developed the technology to synthesize the large-area monatomic amorphous graphene called "dream material".

Dr. Whang owns more than 50 patents, one third of which is co-owned with Samsung Electronics. He is the leader of Functional Nanomaterial Lab at SKKU and supervises two post-doctoral fellows, as well as 17 students, with 15 students on doctoral level. The Lab is financed by grants from both, the Korean government and Samsung.

Samsung has been teamed up with Functional Nanomaterial Lab led by Dr. Whang for many years to develop, among others, a synthesis technology for a single-crystal graphene, capturing attention from industry and academia. The joint research team of Samsung and Functional Nanomaterial Lab attracted interest, both from the academic and industrial sectors, for developing the original technology for a large-scale synthesis of single-crystalline graphene (up to 5cm in size) on semiconductor wafers.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Dongmok Whang join our Advisory Board" says Spencer Sung Bum Huh, President of Pan Andean Minerals, "Dr. Whang brings a wealth of direct development expertise in the nanomaterials, OLED and graphene market that will be invaluable to us as we are looking to identify alternative opportunities and grow the Company."

Dr. Whang received a PhD degree in Chemistry from the Pohang University of Science and Technology in Korea (POSTECH) in 1997. Prior to joining SKKU, he was a Senior Research Fellow at Harvard University (2001-2004) and a Postdoctoral Research Associate at (POSTECH) (1997-2001). As Associate Professor at Harvard, Dr. Whang was a member of the Lieber Research Group focused broadly on science and technology at the nanoscale, harnessing the unique physical properties of novel nanomaterials. He has also co-authored over 120 peer-reviewed publications, such as Science Magazine, with about 10,000 citations.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 years and has at present a portfolio of properties in Peru and Yukon with the focus being Peru. The Company is currently pursuing alternative business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Sung Bum Huh

President, Director

604-355-6463

sbhuh1450@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.