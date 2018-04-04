Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Peter Henry has been named Director of the agency's Office of Equal Employment Opportunity (OEEO). Mr. Henry joined the SEC as OEEO Deputy Director in 2014, and has been serving as the office's Acting Director since 2016.

OEEO's responsibilities include analyzing potential barriers to equal employment opportunity and processing discrimination complaints. By focusing on the prevention of employment discrimination and discriminatory harassment in the SEC's workplace and providing a neutral process for resolving claims of bias, the office fosters a supportive working environment for SEC employees to contribute to the best of their ability.

"Peter and his team have built a strong equal employment opportunity program at the SEC, and I'm very pleased that he will continue to serve the agency as our new OEEO Director," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Peter's demonstrated leadership skills and vision for using more data analytics and proactive engagement to expand OEEO's effectiveness will help ensure the SEC remains focused on delivering a fair, respectful, and inclusive work environment for the agency's dedicated staff."

"It's an honor to be named Director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity," said Mr. Henry. "Chairman Clayton is a strong advocate of OEEO's mission, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and my colleagues across the agency to foster equality of opportunity at the Commission."

Mr. Henry has practiced federal employment and labor law for two decades. Prior to joining the SEC in 2014, he served as an associate legal advisor at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a component of the Department of Homeland Security, where he advised on EEO, performance, and labor matters under the civil rights laws and EEOC regulations. He also spent 14 years at the U.S. Postal Service, including as senior counsel.

Mr. Henry received his B.S. from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Michigan.