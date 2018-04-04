Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Charles (Charlie) L. Szews, former CEO of Oshkosh Corporation, to the company's board of directors.

"I'm proud to welcome Charlie to the Allegion family with his financial and manufacturing expertise, he is a strong addition to our leadership team," said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. "As our company continues to grow globally, we can be confident that we have an experienced and knowledgeable board of directors to both support and guide us."

Allegion has a seven-member board of directors, and six of those members are independent. Szews will be a member of Allegion's Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Szews joined Oshkosh a $6 billion global manufacturer of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies in 1996 as vice president and chief financial officer. He was appointed executive vice president, president and chief operating officer and, finally, CEO before retiring at the end of 2015. Previously, Szews has also been a certified public accountant, an audit senior manager with Ernst Young, and he served as vice president and controller at Fort Howard Corporation during its leveraged buyout.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

