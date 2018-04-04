Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2018) - Further to the news release, dated November 6, 2017 (the "November News Release"), of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), EHT is pleased to announce that it has finalized the settlement of a portion of the aggregate debt obligations disclosed in the November News Release through the issuance of common shares and warrants to certain creditors in the aggregate amount of $3,172,392.25 (the "Securities for Debt Transactions").

Aggregate debt obligations owed by EHT in the amount of $2,702,858.00 will be settled through the issuance of 27,028,580 units of EHT (each a "Unit" and collectively, "Units") to 7 creditors at a deemed price per unit of $0.10. Each Unit consists of 1 common share in the capital of EHT and 1 common share purchase warrant of EHT (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire 1 common share at a price of $0.15 per common share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on the date that is thirty-six (36) months following the date of issuance.

Aggregate debt obligations owed by EHT to a certain creditor in the amount of $469,534.25 will be settled through the issuance of 3,130,228 common shares of EHT at a deemed price of $0.15 per common share.

The Securities for Debt Transactions form part of the negotiations disclosed in the November News Release. The Securities for Debt Transactions principally represent the satisfaction of outstanding debt obligations and completion of the Securities for Debt Transactions will allow EHT to preserve its existing cash balances.

All securities issued in connection with the Securities for Debt Transactions will be subject to statutory hold periods of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities law legislation. The Securities for Debt Transactions remain subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the completion of all approvals from applicable regulatory authorities. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

