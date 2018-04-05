Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today announced that as of 4 April 2018, the record date for the PSH Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the total voting rights in PSH were 488,308,731. There are 234,654,373 Public Shares, 8,500,796 Management Shares and 1 Special Voting Share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) outstanding. The share classes have 1 vote, 1.0601 votes and 244,642,674 votes per share, respectively.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

