

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release February trade balance figures, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$725 million, down from A$1.055 billion in January.



Australia also will see March results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in February, the index score was 54.0.



New Zealand will provide March numbers for ANZ readings on job ads and commodity prices. In February, job ads sank 1.2 percent on month and commodity prices climbed 2.8 percent.



Malaysia will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth 73.2 billion ringgit and exports were at 82.9 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 9.7 billion ringgit.



The Philippines will provide March data for consumer and producer prices. In February, consumer prices were up 0.8 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year, while producer prices added 0.6 percent on month but fell 1.1 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for Tomb-Sweeping Day.



