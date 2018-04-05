

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said Wednesday that data on most of its 2 billion users could have been accessed improperly. It also said it removed a feature that let users enter phone numbers or email addresses into Facebook's search tool to find other people. That was being used by malicious actors to scrape public profile information.



The company said, 'Given the scale and sophistication of the activity we've seen, we believe most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped in this way. So we have now disabled this feature. We're also making changes to account recovery to reduce the risk of scraping as well.'



Facebook believed the information of up to 87 million people - mostly in the US - may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.



About 270,000 people downloaded a personality quiz app and shared information about themselves and their friends with a researcher, who then passed along the information to Cambridge Analytica, in a move that Facebook says was against its rules. Facebook reached the 87 million figure by adding up all the unique people that those 270,000 users were friends with at the time they gave the app permission. Facebook made the new disclosure in an online posting Wednesday.



Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, said it licensed data on 30 million people, countering Facebook's 87 million estimate. Cambridge Analytica said in a tweet that it 'immediately deleted the raw data from our file server, and began the process of searching for and removing any of its derivatives in our system' after Facebook contacted them to let them know data had been improperly obtained.



Facebook noted that it will tell people, in a notice at the top of their news feeds starting April 9, if their information may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. But it still hasn't independently confirmed if the firm currently has the data.



