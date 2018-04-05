WARC Asia Prize white logo

LONDON, Apr 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the international authority on advertising and media effectiveness, today launches the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2018, a search for the best strategic ideas from Asia's marketing industry.Now in its eighth year, this case study competition focusing on strategic thinking is free to enter and is open to clients and agencies in any marketing discipline. There is a $10,000 Prize fund for the top winning papers that best showcase Asia's smartest marketing campaigns, highlighting breakthrough ideas from across the region.Lucy Aitken, WARC's case study editor says: "We want to reward strategic thinking that helps clients solve real-life problems and provides a base for future growth. The jury will be looking for case studies that show a link between the strategies and the results of the marketing activity."The top entries will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. The Grand Prix for the best overall paper will receive $5,000 and five Special Awards, awarded at the judges' discretion, will each be presented with $1,000 in recognition of specific areas of excellence:The Category Disrupter Award for the best example of a brand that has successfully broken with category conventions.The Early Adopter Award for the best example of a brand using a new innovation, emerging tech or platform.The Local Hero Award for the best example of a challenger Asian brand using a smart marketing strategy to take on bigger competitors.The Customer Journey Award for the best example of a brand creating a compelling path to purchase.The Research Excellence Award for the best use of research in the development of strategic ideas.Shekar Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer of Kellogg's Asia Pacific and Africa, will chair the jury. He advises entrants: "Humbly pull forward an inspiring future by courageously pushing back on assumptions of the past."The first judges joining Shekar on the jury, which include senior marketers and strategy experts, are:- Richard Bleasdale, Managing Partner, Asia Pacific, The Observatory International- Eileen Borromeo, Planning Director, McCann Worldgroup Philippines- Vincent Digonnet, CEO, MullenLowe Group APAC- Upasana Dua, Head of Strategic Planning, Y&R Indonesia Group Companies- Piotr Jakubowski, CMO, GO-JEK Indonesia- Joanne Lao, CEO, TBWA\Greater China- Lin Liu, Head of Strategy & Planning, Isobar China- Sook Ping Chow, Managing Director, R/GA Shanghai- Sindhuja Rai, Director of Media & Digital, Mondelez Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa- Ida Siow, Head of Planning, JWT Singapore and Southeast Asia- Nathanit Tantanapornkul, Head of Strategic Planning, Publicis ThailandMore judges will be announced shortly. Entries are now open and the deadline for submissions is 10 July 2018. The winning case studies will be published in WARC's Asia Strategy Report, showcasing the region's smartest thinking.More information on the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2018 can be found at www.warc.com/asiaprize.prize.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.