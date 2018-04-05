

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole SA (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA) said that the Special Meeting approved the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.



The Meeting approved the amendment of Article 31 of the articles of association to provide for the conditions under which the loyalty dividend bonus clause may be removed. This removal is a requirement of the European Central Bank, which has taken the position that the payment of a loyalty dividend constitutes a 'preferential distribution'.



The Special Meeting approved the compensation offered to eligible shareholders, proposed by the Board of Directors on the basis of an independent expert report, i.e., the allocation of one new ordinary share, free of consideration, for twenty-six eligible registered shares.



The Special Meeting's approval represents a first step. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 May 2018, the shareholders must confirm the result of the vote taken at such Special Meeting in order to definitively authorise the removal of the loyalty dividend and the payment of the compensation.



