

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced that Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer since 1997, has decided to retire in February 2019, at the completion of the company's fiscal year. An external search is underway for Hoguet's replacement and the company anticipates a well-ordered transition.



Hoguet will continue in her role as CFO until her successor is appointed. She will then remain in an advisory role to support the company during a transition period until February 2, 2019.



Hoguet began her career at Federated Department Stores in 1982 and was appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer in 1997.



