

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) has settled a lawsuit brought by an employee that alleged racist and sexist behavior by a top executive at one of the advertising giant's premier agencies, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Erin Johnson, chief communications officer of the WPP-owned agency J. Walter Thompson, is receiving a substantial settlement, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



In her 2016 lawsuit, Ms. Johnson alleged that JWT's then-chief executive, Gustavo Martinez, engaged in a pattern of misconduct that amounted to gender discrimination and a violation of her civil rights.



JWT reportedly confirmed it had reached the settlement and declined to disclose the terms. The company said Ms. Johnson has resigned from her role at the agency.



Shortly after Ms. Johnson filed the lawsuit, Mr. Martinez left his post as CEO of JWT.



News of the settlement comes as WPP's board is investigating allegations of personal misconduct by the company's chief executive, Martin Sorrell. The board was looking into whether Mr. Sorrell misused company assets.



