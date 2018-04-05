Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sales forecasting study on the financial services industry. A leading player in the financial services industry wanted to develop appropriate strategic plans by improving their knowledge of the market space.

According to the sales forecasting experts at Quantzig, "Resilient, translucent, and smooth-functioning financial systems and capital markets contribute to financial stability, job growth, and poverty alleviation."

The financial services companies help in managing money for corporations as well as individuals. This industry's services are principally related to investments, asset management, accounting, and foreign exchange. Keeping the current scenario in mind, the industry is undergoing major changes because of the developments in IT. Financial services industry players are now progressively focusing on developing improved strategies to redesign business portfolios to expand their product and service offerings.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to predict future sales and form strategies to improve revenue. The client was able to get a better understanding of upcoming sales and foresee revenue and profit.

This sales forecasting solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance product development timing to improve sales

Manage its inventory and avoid stock-outs and overstock situations

This sales forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Gathering relevant market knowledge to devise strategies

Exploring the possibilities to increase both net income and revenue

