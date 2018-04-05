Syngenta AG has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse and HSBC to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting on April 9, 2018. Subject to market conditions, this roadshow may be followed by the issuance of senior bonds which, potentially in conjunction with a bank loan financing transaction, aims to raise a total of up to USD 4.8bn equivalent. The senior bonds will be structured as follows:

multi-tranche benchmarked-sized USD-denominated, 144A/Reg S, senior unsecured notes with various maturities up to 30 years.

Bookrunners BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, MUFG and Santander.

Bookrunners BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, MUFG and Santander. EUR-denominated, Reg S, fixed rate, senior unsecured notes with maturity of 3-8 years and size of minimum EUR 500m.

Bookrunners BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC, ING, Santander and UniCredit.

Syngenta AG is rated BBB-/Ba2/BBB by S&P, Moody's, and Fitch respectively.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used in connection with a refinancing arrangement of Syngenta's shareholder. Any remaining proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes at Syngenta.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

Disclaimer

In the United States, this announcement is only for distribution to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). No onward distribution of this announcement is permitted. This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document. Any offering of securities will be made by means of an offering memorandum, copies of which will be made available in accordance with the applicable rules. No securities have been or will be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities may be offered, sold or delivered in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state or other securities laws. No public offering is being made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited or where such offer would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by applicable laws and regulations. Persons who are physically located in those jurisdictions and in which this announcement is circulated, published or distributed must inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In addition to (and without prejudice to) the foregoing, in the European Economic Area this press release is directed only at persons who are not retail investors. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) a "qualified investor" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC as amended by Directive 2010/73/EU). This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Article 2 (1) (e) of the Prospectus Directive.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. This announcement is being distributed to and is directed only at: (i) persons who are outside of the United Kingdom; (ii) investment professionals specified in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities of Syngenta or any member of its group may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be available to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organization. Similar ratings for different types of issuers and on different types of securities do not necessarily mean the same thing. The significance of each rating should be analyzed independently from any other rating.

Some of the statements contained in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any forward-looking statements. These statements are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "should", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results and/or timing discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Syngenta disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the period covered by this announcement or otherwise.

Note that documents transmitted by e-mail may be altered or changed during the process of transmission and none of Syngenta, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC, ING, MUFG, Santander and UniCredit nor any of their affiliates accepts liability or responsibility for any alteration or change. Use of e-mail is at your own risk and it is important for you to protect against viruses.

Any disclaimers or other notices that may appear below are not applicable to this communication and should be disregarded (other than any statement relating to the identity of the legal entity authorizing or sending this communication in a non-US jurisdiction). Such disclaimers or other notices were automatically generated as a result of this communication having been sent via Bloomberg or another email system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006428/en/

Contacts:

Syngenta International AG

Media Office

Tel: +41 61 323 2323

Fax: +41 61 323 2424

www.syngenta.com

or

Media contacts:

Andrew McConville, +41 61 323 0618

Switzerland

or

Paul Minehart, +1 202 737 8913

USA

media.relations@syngenta.com

or

Analyst/Investor contacts:

Andrew McConville

Switzerland +41 61 323 0618

USA +1 202 737 6521