XTX Markets, Alan Howard and DOCOMO Digital Lead £4m Funding Round for Arkera

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Arkera, the leading artificial intelligence platform that's transforming personal investing, has raised £4,000,000 in a new round of funding. The round was led by XTX Markets and Alan Howard with participation from DOCOMO Digital, Henry Ritchotte and additional investors. The funds will be used to further develop Arkera's market-leading machine learning platform and to expand its footprint globally.

Founded in 2015 by two experienced financiers, Arkera helps financial institutions increase revenues by equipping their clients with the knowledge and confidence to make and drive investment decisions. Using extensive financial expertise and Artificial Intelligence, the Arkera app connects real word events and news directly to investment products. Initially Arkera is rolling out its proposition to the brokerage industry, effectively creating a virtual sales function for them.

Commenting on the funding round, Vinit Sahni, co-CEO Arkera, said: "Arkera brings together an expert financial content team with AI to offer relevant and contextualised content matched with investment products. There is a niche in the market for artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower clients to make exciting investment decisions. This funding round will allow us to scale the technology behind the Arkera platform and expand into new geographies and customer segments."

Hiroyuki Sato, CEO of DOCOMO Digital, commented: "We are very focused on collaborating with businesses developing artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms for the DOCOMO Digital portfolio targeted at big data driven digital marketing services. This investment underscores our belief in the team and the strategic opportunity for value creation through machine learning in the investment space. We look forward to partnering with Arkera for their next stage of innovation and expansion."

Arkera helps companies increase revenues by empowering clients to make exciting investment decisions they never imagined. Using our extensive financial expertise and Artificial Intelligence, we connect real world events to unique investment stories.

