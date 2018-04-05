Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present MP0310 Pre-clinical Data and MP0250 Clinical Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Molecular Partners AG (SWX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, known as DARPin® therapies, today announced that new pre-clinical data from two of its pipeline candidates, MP0310 and its lead proprietary oncology drug MP0250, as well as the DARPin® toolbox will be presented at the Annual Meeting 2018 of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) in Chicago.

MP0310 targets simultaneously 4-1BB and FAP and is the first of a series of tumor-restricted agonists that only activate immune cells in the tumor and not in the rest of the body thereby allowing full activation and potentially opening the therapeutic window for combinations.

MP0250 is a phase 2 multi-DARPin® candidate targeting simultaneously VEGF and HGF, two prominent escape pathways, and has the potential to reverse resistance that has built to standard of care cancer therapies.

The four abstracts to be presented include the most recent pre-clinical data of MP0310 as well as the rationale of MP0250 in EGFR mutated NSCLC (Non-small Cell Lung Cancer).

'We are very pleased with the progress of our portfolio showcasing the innovation power of the DARPin technology in the multi-specific biologics space,' commented Michael T. Stumpp, Chief Scientific Officer. 'With MP0250 and MP0310, we are moving forward with two candidates that have the potential to add significant patient benefit and support existing therapies.'

The data will be presented in the following sessions under the following titles:

MP0310:

Tuesday, 17 April 2018, 8.00 am: PO.IM02.07 - Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1: 3752 / 2 - Preclinical pharmacology of MP0310: A 4-1BB/FAP bispecific DARPin® drug candidate promoting tumor-restricted T-cell co-stimulation (Link et al.)

Tuesday, 17 April 2018, 8.00 am: PO.TB07.01 - Cancer Imaging: Immunology and Systems Analysis in Vivo: 3029 / 2 - FAP-mediated tumor accumulation of a T-cell agonistic FAP/4-1BB DARPin® drug candidate analyzed by SPECT/CT and quantitative biodistribution (Reichen et al.)

Portfolio:

Tuesday, 17 April 2018, 1.00 pm: PO.CL06.05 - Immune Checkpoints 4: 4552 / 7 - Tumor-restricted immune modulation by multispecific molecules from the DARPin® toolbox (Fiedler et al.)

MP0250:

Tuesday, 17 April 2018, 1.00 pm: PO.CT05 - Phase I/II, II, and III Trials in Progress: CT149 / 1 - MP0250, a VEGF- and HGF-blocking multi-DARPin® drug candidate, in combination with tyrosine-kinase-inhibitors targeting EGFR-mutated NSCLC: Preclinical rationale and phase Ib/II study outline (Kiemle-Kallee et al.)

Full details on the Molecular Partners' sessions at AACR 2018 as well as all presentations can be found here. Following their presentation at the AACR, the posters will also be available one the Molecular Partners website.

About the DARPin® Difference

DARPin® therapeutics are a new class of protein therapeutics opening an extra dimension of multi-specificity and multi-functionality. DARPin® candidates are potent, specific, safe and very versatile. They can engage in more than 5 targets at once, offering potential benefits over those offered by conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics. The DARPin® technology is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with ideal properties for development and very high production yields.

With their good safety profile, low immunogenicity and long half-life in the bloodstream and the eye, DARPin® therapies have the potential to advance modern medicine and significantly improve the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. Molecular Partners is partnering with Allergan to advance clinical programs in ophthalmology, and is advancing a proprietary pipeline of DARPin® drug candidates in oncology. The most advanced global product candidate is abicipar, a molecule currently in Phase 3, in partnership with Allergan.

Several DARPin® molecules for various ophthalmic indications are also in development. The most advanced systemic DARPin® molecule, MP0250, is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors and has entered into Phase 2 development for hematological tumors. In addition, Molecular Partners intends to further evaluate MP0250 for solid tumors in a phase 1b/2 trial for EGFR-mutated NSCLC. MP0274, the second-most advanced DARPin® drug candidate in oncology, has broad anti-HER activity; it inhibits HER1, HER2 and HER3-mediated downstream signaling via Her2, leading to induction of apoptosis. MP0274 has moved into Phase 1. Molecular Partners is also advancing a growing preclinical pipeline that features several immuno-oncological development programs.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the founding scientists, the company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

SOURCE: Molecular Partners AG