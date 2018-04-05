Ratos: Aibel is awarded a new contract for the Johan Sverdrup field

Press release 5 April 2018

Today Statoil has awarded Aibel a letter of intent for engineering, procurement and construction of the deck for a process platform on the Johan Sverdrup field. The final contract is expected to be signed later this year and has an estimated value of approximately NOK 8 billion.

The contract, which will be the largest in Aibel's history and one of the largest individual contracts that has been awarded on the Norwegian continental shelf, includes engineering, procurement and fabrication (EPC) of a process platform (P2) in phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup development. The platform will consist of three modules, from which two will be built at Aibel's yard in Haugesund and the third module will be built at Aibel's yard in Thailand. Work will start immediately while construction activities will commence in 2019. The finished platform deck at around 23,000 tons is scheduled for delivery to Statoil in 2022. The project will at its peak involve around 3,500 employees.

"It is very pleasing that Aibel has been awarded this major and important contract, which is proof of the company's competence and competitiveness as well as the experience gained from the delivery of the Johan Sverdrup drilling platform", says Ratos's CEO Jonas Wiström.

Aibel is a leading service company for the oil and gas industry. The company is also established in renewable energy. Aibel has approximately 4,000 employees. Ratos's holding in Aibel amounts to 32%.





