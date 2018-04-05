Regulatory News:

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, is today publishing the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at March 31, 2018, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of shares: 44,119,162 1

Number of voting rights: 44,079,474 2

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

1 49,502 new shares were issued, similar to existing shares, as a result of the final vesting of performance shares granted to some employees in March 2015, and the exercise of stock options related to a plan granted to some employees in February 2013.

2 Excluding treasury shares

