Veidekke ASA: Veidekke sold homes at a value of NOK 640 million

Veidekke sold 152 residential units in the first quarter of 2018. This is a reduction by half compared to sales in the first quarter of 2017. Overall, Veidekke has sold residential units for NOK 640 million in the quarter. The number of units in production is 3,086.

Residential sales have declined in both Norway and Sweden. However, the number of units in production has increased compared to the first quarter of 2017, and is at 3,086 homes compared to 2,973 a year ago. Veidekke's share is 2,440 homes. The sales ratio for units in production is 83%.

"The sale of new homes is lower than we have become accustomed to. However, we see that interest in homes in Norway is starting to pick up again, while the market for new homes in Sweden remains hesitant. However, both the sales ratio and number of units in production remain high," says President and CEO Arne Giske.

Home sales figures for Veidekke as at Q1 2018:

First quarter 2018 (2017) 12 months rolling sales (1) Gross1 Net2 Norway 93 (145) 67 (70) 441 Sweden 59 (238) 56 (211) 543 Total 152 (383) 123 (281) 984

Number of sales including joint venture projects Veidekke's share of sales

