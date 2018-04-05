Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer retires; Frans Muller appointed as successor effective July 1, 2018

Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 5, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize announced today that Dick Boer will step down as CEO as of July 1, 2018 and retire from the company. Frans Muller has been appointed as the new CEO, effective July 1, 2018.

Mats Jansson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We thank Dick for his leadership and dedication throughout his 20-year career at Ahold Delhaize and Ahold. Dick's accomplishments include the successful repositioning of Albert Heijn to market leadership, strategically building Ahold's portfolio into brands with number one and two positions in the markets they serve, and introducing digital, eCommerce and sustainability as integrated parts of the business. Dick has role-modelled the values of our Better Together strategy, with his passion for retail, customers, associates and health. Under Dick's leadership, two leading food retailers were brought together in an historic merger. With this merger now being substantially completed, Ahold Delhaize is now ready to move into its next phase."

Mr. Jansson continued: "Together with Dick, Frans was instrumental in bringing together Ahold and Delhaize Group. During the past two years he has been driving the integration process in close collaboration with our great local brands and support offices. Frans brings a wealth of retail experience and a deep knowledge of our company, brands and U.S. and European markets, making him the natural choice as next CEO. Frans is committed to the brand-centric operating model which is key to our strategy and has the customer at its core. We are confident that Frans is the right person to lead the company into its next phase."

Mr. Muller has more than 20 years of experience in retail and has served as Deputy CEO and Chief Integration Officer of Ahold Delhaize since July 24, 2016. He also led Delhaize America on an interim basis from October 2016 until January 2018. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, Mr. Muller served as President and CEO of Delhaize Group from 2013. Before joining Delhaize Group, he served on the Management Board of German retailer Metro AG for seven years and was CEO of Metro Cash & Carry for five years.

Mr. Muller said: "I'm honored to be given the opportunity to lead this company with such powerful brands, incredible talent and long-term growth potential - a combination that sets us apart globally. Our success will be based upon delivering a great and seamless shopping experience for our customers, both in stores and online. Building on the solid foundations established under Dick's leadership, we will continue to drive innovation and growth in stores and online as we execute our strategy and create value for all our stakeholders. My focus will be on delivering our promises to be a better place to shop, better place to work and better neighbor - every day."

Mr. Boer said: "It has been a privilege to lead Ahold Delhaize and to work with so many talented colleagues, serving customers around the globe. Today, our company is well-positioned for long-term growth, creating a natural moment for me to step down. I am proud of what we achieved together and it is my absolute pleasure to be handing the helm to Frans, who I have come to know as a talented leader. I wish him, the executive team and everyone at the company all the best for the future."

Mr. Boer will work closely with Mr. Muller to ensure a smooth transition on July 1, 2018 and he will remain available as advisor to the Company until mid 2019.

Here are the links to Mr. Boer (https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/about-us/governance/our-management-board-and-executive-committee/dick-boer/) and Mr. Muller (https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/about-us/governance/our-management-board-and-executive-committee/frans-muller/)'s biographies and attached a photo of them together.

AholdDelhaize_FransMuller_DickBoer (http://hugin.info/130711/R/2181962/842528.jpg)

180405_Ahold Delhaize CEO Boer retires_ Muller appointed as successor (http://hugin.info/130711/R/2181962/842522.pdf)



