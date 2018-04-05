Kamux Oyj: Kamux's Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2017 published

KAMUX CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 April, 2018 at 9:00

Kamux's Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2017 published

Kamux has today published its Annual Report for the year 2017 at http://www.kamux.com/en/releases-and-publications/reports-and-presentations/ (http://www.kamux.com/en/releases-and-publications/reports-and-presentations/)

The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report 2017 consists of the Annual Review, the Board of Director's report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement. Documents are available in Finnish and English.

Kamux Corporation

Media and investor contacts:

Director of Communications, Satu Heikkilä, tel. +358 400 629 337

ir@kamux.fi (mailto:ir@kamux.fi)

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 42 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 160,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

