sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1C077 ISIN: US7434651060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
05.04.2018 | 08:09
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ProPhotonix Limited Announces PDMR Shareholding

ProPhotonix Announces Director/PDMR Dealings and Issue of Equity

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that application has been made for in aggregate 135,000 new common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the exercise of options as listed below:

Position

New Shares

Exercise price

Enlarged shareholding

Percentage of enlarged share
capital

Tina Lea

Finance Director

10,000

$0.0323

20,000

0.02%

Philip Feeley

VP, Finance

125,000

$0.0267

1,578,503

1.70%

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 92,700,402 common shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 92,700,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik, President & CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

ir@prophotonix.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Foreman

Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000


About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tina Lea

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITITAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PROPHOTONIX LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800HRNS6E2XP4A909

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of US$0.001 each


USU743121142

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.0323

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 April 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Phil Feeley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITITAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PROPHOTONIX LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800HRNS6E2XP4A909

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of US$0.001 each


USU743121142

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.0267

125,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 April 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)


This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange



© 2018 ACCESSWIRE