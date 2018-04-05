ProPhotonix Limited Announces PDMR Shareholding

ProPhotonix Announces Director/PDMR Dealings and Issue of Equity

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that application has been made for in aggregate 135,000 new common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the exercise of options as listed below:

Position New Shares Exercise price Enlarged shareholding Percentage of enlarged share

capital Tina Lea Finance Director 10,000 $0.0323 20,000 0.02% Philip Feeley VP, Finance 125,000 $0.0267 1,578,503 1.70%

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 92,700,402 common shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 92,700,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited Tim Losik, President & CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 ir@prophotonix.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker) David Foreman Richard Salmond Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000



About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tina Lea 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment INITITAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PROPHOTONIX LIMITED b) LEI 213800HRNS6E2XP4A909 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of US$0.001 each

USU743121142 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.0323 10,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 5 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Phil Feeley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment INITITAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PROPHOTONIX LIMITED b) LEI 213800HRNS6E2XP4A909 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of US$0.001 each

USU743121142 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.0267 125,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 5 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)



This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange



