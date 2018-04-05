

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector activity continued to expand strongly in March, though at the weakest pace in four months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted Investec services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 56.5 in March from 57.2 in February. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders rose at a sharp but reduced pace in March, while new export business grew at the fastest rate in this year so far amid reports of strong global demand conditions.



The rate of job creation eased for the the third successive month and was the weakest since May 2013.



On the price front, weaker rises in both input costs and output prices were recorded at the end of the third quarter.



