

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, Destatis releases German factory orders for February. Economists forecast orders to rise 1.5% on month in February, reversing a 3.9% drop in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it eased against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2271 against the greenback, 1.1801 against the franc, 131.21 against the yen and 0.8726 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX