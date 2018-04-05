

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a positive note Thursday amid improved risk appetite, with investors hoping that the U.S. and China still have opportunities to avert a damaging trade war.



Gold edged lower and the Japanese yen weakened against the dollar after recently appointed White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump's strident approach could be a tactic to get China to negotiate on trade practices.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei index rallying as much as 1.9 percent as trade fears eased and investors looked forward to the U.S. jobs report due on Friday for clues to job growth and future moves by the Federal Reserve. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for holidays.



In economic releases, retail sales data, final Purchasing Managers' survey results and producer price figures are due from the euro area later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses to end sharply higher overnight amid bets that a full-blown trade war between the world's two biggest economies can be averted despite the tit-for-tat tariff threats.



On the data front, reports on private sector job growth and services sector activity painted a mixed picture of the economy. The Dow rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note after China hit back against U.S. tariffs on its products and data on Eurozone inflation and unemployment signaled the economic recovery is gaining pace.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased half a percent. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



