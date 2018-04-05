Moneycab: Mr. Konovalov, the name of your company "Technologies Improving the World", TIW, immediately sets the pace. How did it go from the very beginning in 2014, were you able to improve the world a little?

Alexander Konovalov: Of course, the history of the company dates back much earlier. In my childhood, I was already fond of physics, radio electronics; technology always interested me. But my life gave me the opportunity first to become a civil engineer, then an economist, then get an SE MBA degree, work as a financial director of an industrial corporation, then be a shareholder in some industrial enterprises and engage in my consulting business in finance and legal practice. This long journey (17 years) has allowed me to get unique experiences in different spheres, it helps me very much and distinguishes our company from a lot of start-ups.

I always understood that all my hard work does not improve the world in any way. At the same time, ideas that occurred to me 3-5 years earlier than they were introduced, were being continually implemented somewhere in the large technological corporations.

The ideas of Droid Translator and United Help came to me in 2011. Each of them is the solution to some situations that I had to face personally. As for the idea of DROTR, I know only Russian and Ukrainian, I don't speak English. As for the United Help idea, it was that one time I encountered an attack on myself without the possibility of calling for help, and when my son was born, I had to think about his safety.

In 2011, as an experiment, we created the world's first newsreader with voice control. You could drive, listen to news from the Internet and manage the paging with your voice. I enjoyed it, and it was really convenient. Later, Ukrainian Forbes included my patent for smartphone voice control in the list of five best patents. But the application had to be abandoned because it could not be monetized (all newsreaders from major players came for free). Although even then I was convinced that with such innovations the world would become a better place. People are thankful, and that's great.

I understood that not only I needed the ideas of DROTR and United Help, but the whole world did. It took me almost two years to finally turn my life upside down at 35 and start implementing my ideas to life in 2013. It wasn't easy to pick the name for the company, and I decided to name it literally for what we really were going to do - Technologies Improving the World. And then I saw the astonished eyes of our clients, experts at Paris LeWeb-2013, a lot of publications and reviews around the world. It's such an inexpressible feeling when you understand the value of what you are doing and the importance of this for the whole world. It's nice to realize that we were the first in the world to implement calls with translation. We even started a world trend in development in the field of translation, including many our current followers. We have an exciting journey lying ahead of us, but the whole basis for developing this global business is already laid.

What is the ownership structure of TIW, are you looking for additional investors or shareholders?

We have a simple ownership structure - we are equal partners with Eugen von Rubinberg. Rubinberg AG (Switzerland) works with investors and partners, and I am engaged in the management of operational activities and product development. My main function is to generate innovations and implement them. Innovations are not only technologies but also new approaches to business.

For today, we are open to proposals for cooperation and investment, but we treat this issue very carefully. We have the resources to launch our products to the market; we know where and how to sell them - getting investments is not the goal. We aim to be on the same page with our partners, to believe and have ambitions to build one of the best and largest companies in the world. For this, of course, we need to unite efforts with a lot of people and companies, and we are already actively moving in this direction.

The headquarters of the company is located in Switzerland, and the development takes place mainly in Kyiv and Prague. How did this happen? In which regions and countries do you see the greatest growth opportunities for TIW?

We have an R&D center in Kyiv. As you know, engineers in Ukraine are highly qualified and recognized throughout the world. In Kyiv, only development of products will be held. Since the products are ready and the sales are starting, we have already opened an office in Germany, Mannheim (to launch United Help). We are also preparing central offices in Switzerland, Germany for the development of sales. Besides, we began to work on the establishment of a representative office in the United States. All sales, PR, marketing, strategic management - everything will be concentrated on the team in Switzerland, which we have partially put together and will continue to develop. This year, I plan to get a working visa in Switzerland and move there with my family to fully immerse myself in scaling business and building a global sales system.

One ...

