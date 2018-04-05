

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Thursday that Rudy Markham and Shriti Vadera will be proposed to shareholders for re-election as Directors for the final time at the company's Annual General Meeting on May 18.



Markham intends to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2019 AGM. He has served as a Director for over nine years.



Baroness Vadera has informed the Board that she will retire as a Director by December 31, 2018, by when she will have served as a Board member for eight years.



The company will announce related Board Committee changes and Markham's successor as senior independent Director as soon as possible following these being decided.



