

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders recovered in February but the pace of expansion was much weaker than expected, figures from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Factory orders rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a revised 3.5 percent decrease seen in January. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent rise.



Excluding major orders, new orders dropped 0.7 percent in February from the previous month.



In February, domestic orders fell 1.4 percent, while foreign orders grew 1.4 percent.



New orders from the euro area gained 4.5 percent and new orders from other countries decreased 0.6 percent compared to January.



On a yearly basis, manufacturing new orders increased 3.5 percent in February compared to the expected growth of 6.5 percent.



Data showed that turnover in manufacturing decreased 2.1 percent month-on-month in February, which was bigger than the 0.5 percent drop posted in January.



