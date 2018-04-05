

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) said that its fourth-quarter like-for-like revenue growth remained strong at 10% leading to 13% revenue growth for the full year. It said all five regions continued to see strong like-for-like revenue growth in the fourth-quarter despite toughening comparatives during the quarter.



The company said it remains focused on driving cash flow and have seen strong year-on-year growth in the second- half of year free cash flow.



As a consequence of continued strong revenue growth and better than expected performance in gross margin, the company said it expects its results for the year ended 31 March 2018 to be ahead of its previous expectations, with adjusted profit before tax slightly ahead of the top end of the market consensus range.



