

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L) reported that it has had another strong year, with adjusted profit before tax expected to be in line with market expectations and significantly ahead of 112.4 million pounds delivered in fiscal 2017. Total customers increased to 8.4 million from 7.8 million, prior year. The Group retention rate remained at 82% reflecting an ongoing global focus on customer satisfaction.



The Group stated that all businesses traded as expected in the second half, with an excellent performance in North America driven by further organic growth, the successful integration of Utility Service Partners and the acquisition of the policy book of Dominion Products and Services Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX