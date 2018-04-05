

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) announced Thursday the appointment of Frans Muller as new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1. Muller succeeds Dick Boer, who will step down as CEO as of July 1 and retire from the company.



Separately, the company announced that Jan Hommen has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Mats Jansson, who will retire from the Board after the AGM on April 11. The Board has appointed Bill McEwan as Vice Chairman, succeeding Hommen.



The company noted that Johnny Thijs and Patrick De Maeseneire will also step down after having indicated that they are unable to continue the membership of the Supervisory Board with their other commitments.



Muller has more than 20 years of experience in retail and has served as Deputy CEO and Chief Integration Officer of Ahold Delhaize since July 24, 2016. He also led Delhaize America on an interim basis from October 2016 until January 2018.



Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, Muller served as President and CEO of Delhaize Group from 2013. Before joining Delhaize Group, he served on the Management Board of German retailer Metro AG for seven years and was CEO of Metro Cash & Carry for five years.



The company said Boer will work closely with Muller to ensure a smooth transition on July 1 and he will remain available as advisor to the Company until mid 2019.



Further, Jansson has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since the merger between Ahold and Delhaize Group in July 2016. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Delhaize Group.



Hommen has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board since July 2016. Prior to the merger, Hommen served as Chairman of Ahold's Supervisory Board since 2013.



