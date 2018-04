LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter pellet production declined to 2.59 million tonnes, from 2.62 million tones in the previous year.



Pellet production from own ore for the latest-quarter dropped 7.0 percent to 2.57 million tonnes from 2.76 million tonnes in the prior quarter.



In the second-quarter of 2018 pellet line number 1 will be refurbished over about 65 days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX