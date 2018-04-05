

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and price-adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, just below the 1.0 percent rise seen in the flash report.



During the third quarter of 2017, GDP registered a contraction of 0.9 percent, revised from a decline of 0.8 percent.



The quarterly growth was driven by growth in foreign trade and private consumption.



On a yearly basis, the economic growth for the fourth quarter was 1.3 percent versus 1.2 percent reported earlier.



During the whole year 2017, the economy grew 2.2 percent compared with last year. The preliminary estimate was 2.1 percent.



