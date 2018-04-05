Popular U.S. Subscription Box, YogaClub, Launches in the U.K. to Bring Affordable Activewear Overseas

YogaClub features top brand name fitness apparel at up to 50 percent off retail prices - all hand curated based on each member's style preferences.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --YogaClub, a leading women's subscription service for brand name yoga apparel, announced the launch of its brand to U.K. customers. YogaClub gives its members access to hand curated fitness outfits from top brands at 50 percent off recommended retail prices. Beyond the apparel delivered, the brand stays true to its mission of empowering people through yoga by providing yoga and meditation education to elementary school children for every box sold.

"At YogaClub, our goal is to use beautiful athletic apparel as a vehicle to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle," said Scott Yamano, Co-Founder. "As we expand into the U.K. we're excited about the opportunity to grow our community while bringing awareness to new brands previously unavailable in the country. With every box we deliver, we use yoga and meditation to give back - this international venture gives us a bigger platform to give."

Beginning today, residents of the U.K. can order their first YogaClub box by creating an account and taking a fun and interactive style quiz. The style quiz helps YogaClub's in house stylists curate outfits based on their favorite workouts, sizes, and style preferences. Each athleisure outfit features pieces from top fitness and lifestyle brands including Free People, Manduka, Onzie, Teeki, Varley, Glyder, and more!

YogaClub offers two package options - Guru Monthly for £71.99 or Guru Seasonal (delivered every three months) for £77.99 including VAT. Each box features a three-piece outfit worth up to £138.

Later this month YogaClub will also expand to countries in the E.U., Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2016 in Los Angeles, YogaClub is a women's subscription service exclusively for designer yoga apparel. Each box delivers brand name athleisure styles at up to 50 percent off recommended retail prices every month or season. YogaClub's box features a hand curated three-piece outfit for £71.99 every month or £77.99 every 3 months. The company's mission goes beyond empowering people to be active, they're all about giving back. Every box delivered provides yoga and meditation education for elementary school children in at-risk communities.

