AMPLEXOR to Present at the TAUS QE Summit 2018 in Dublin

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --AMPLEXOR, a leading provider of global content and language solutions, will present at the TAUS QE Summit 2018 in Dublin, Ireland on 11 April.

TAUS, a neutral and independent translation industry organization, aims to develop communities through a program of events and online user groups to share knowledge, metrics and data that help all stakeholders in the translation industry develop a better service. The upcoming conference, TAUS QE Summit 2018, will focus on the use of Dynamic Quality Frameworks (DQF) within organizations.

AMPLEXOR's Vice President of Sales, Gráinne Maycock, will present "User experience or language focus - which is more important as you evaluate quality?" This topic focuses on measuring and meeting translation quality standards and user experiences based on customer expectations. Discussions will touch on current and future trends of language quality evaluation- moving from language-focused quality evaluations to user-centric audits-and the challenges translation and localization teams face while managing an actionable quality program.

Maycock comments about her presentation at the TAUS event, "Clients today are in a continuous release cycle and quality has to be too. Technology, live quality dashboards and agile development all demand the speed of 'now.' The ability to measure, map and modify your product, website, campaign message and other content needs to be such that quality is not only measured and mapped, but focused on what impacts the end user as opposed to an endless analysis of files and vendors. What impacts the end user to engage with, buy and recommend your product or brand is key and that's where the quality focus needs to lie."

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987 and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Environment, the Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace & Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR's turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.

