

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The greenback advanced to 107.02 against the yen, its strongest since March 13.



The greenback edged up to 1.2780 against the loonie and 0.7281 against the kiwi, from its early multi-week low of 1.2746 and a 3-week low of 0.7322, respectively.



The greenback climbed to 1.2262 against the euro and 1.4059 against the pound, off its previous low of 1.2290 and a session's low of 1.4097, respectively.



The greenback strengthened to a 2-1/2-month high of 0.9622 against the franc, after having fallen to 0.9600 at 8:45 pm ET.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 110.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the loonie, 0.70 against the kiwi, 1.20 against the euro, 1.39 against the pound and 0.98 against the franc.



