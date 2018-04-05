

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported that its like-for-like revenue for the 13 weeks to 1 April 2018 has declined by 2%. On a divisional basis, Mecca's venues revenue fell by 2%, Grosvenor's venues revenues fell by 9% and UK digital revenue grew by 17%.



The Group noted that its Board is cautious about the UK consumer outlook and as a result expects the Group's UK venues to continue to be impacted for the remainder of the 2017/18 financial year and into 2018/19. The management now expects full year operating profit to be in the range of 76-78 million pounds.



