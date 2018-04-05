

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate firm Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) said that 92 million pounds of disposals at book value already achieved in the first-quarter, and the business is on track to dispose of properties of at least 500 million pounds in 2018. Active negotiations for the sale of a number of assets are on-going with two retail park disposals already completed this year for £92 million at book value.



Estimated EPRA NAVPS were 790 pence at 31 March 2018, up 1.8% in the quarter principally driven by retained earnings and valuations of Premium Outlets and Ireland; UK flagship shopping centre valuations stable.



David Atkins, Chief Executive of Hammerson said: '..Whilst we recognise the difficult trading environment and challenges felt by many retail and restaurant formats in the UK, there continues to be good demand for space across our centres. The Easter trading weekend again demonstrated that not all retail is equal with our centres delivering positive footfall growth of 5% compared to average reported Easter footfall across all shops of -2.4%'.



While Klépierre's position remains unclear, the Board of Hammerson does not intend to finalise shareholder documents in relation to the proposed acquisition of intu. The PUSU deadline for Klépierre is 16 April 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX