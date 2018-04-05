

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth moderated for the second straight month in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 6.6 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 10.9 percent spike.



Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 8.0 percent annually in February and those of non-food products rose by 7.5 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 2.3 percent from January, when it decreased by 1.3 percent.



