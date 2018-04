LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidessa Group plc (FDSA.L) said its Board has noted the press speculation in relation to potential bidders for Fidessa. The Group confirmed that the party identified as Party A in Fidessa's announcement of 3 April 2018 is ION Investment Group Limited, and the other party is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.



The Group noted that no proposed terms have been received from SS&C at the current stage.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX