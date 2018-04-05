More than a million Facebook users in Britain could have had their personal data accessed by Cambridge Analytica, the company revealed on Wednesday, as it increased its estimates of the total number of users affected from 50 to 87 million. Mark Zuckerberg, the embattled chief executive of the social media giant, refused to rule out legal action against the British company and insisted that he remained the best man to lead the tech firm, flatly denying he had been asked to resign. - Guardian ...

