ATC Brokers introduces MT4 Pro software


The MT4 Pro provides a variety of new features designed to enhance the MT4 trading experience

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Premier brokerage firm, ATC Brokers, introduced today the MT4 Pro, a software specifically designed to improve the MT4 trading experience and allow users to customise trade settings.

MT4 Pro Platform from ATC Brokers

https://atcbrokers.co.uk/platform/

The MT4 Pro software offers one of the most enhanced MT4 plugins within the industry. ATC's proprietary MT4 Pro takes the traditional MT4 and combines it with a variety of new features with an intuitive interface that optimises the trading experience.

The Depth of Market window allows users to view Level 2 pricing and volume, obtained directly from the ECN aggregation.

The MT4 Pro Software features a variety of report types. Users can now generate the following reports:

  • Profit & Loss: View the development of account balance and equity curves over a specified time period in USD.
  • Winners / Losers: View the amount of trades that closed with a win, loss or break-even amount for a specific period.
  • Performance: View the historical curve of profit or loss of the account as a percentage figure or pip value.
  • Time Analysis: View the average length of closed trades for a given period and frequency of how many trades fall into each of the time categories.

In addition, users have access to additional features from the easy-to-use interface:

One-click execution

Money management calculator

Custom trailing stops

Risk information & optimization

Custom close & reverse

Custom entry/exit options

Bracket orders

Statistical summary

Scale in/out

Condition-based alerts

Depth of Market trading

Custom layout & template

Advanced order panel

Custom trade history

For more details on MT4 Pro or to request a demo, visit: https://atcbrokers.co.uk/platform/.

About ATC Brokers

ATC Brokers is a premier brokerage firm providing online trading solutions within the foreign exchange industry servicing retail clients to institutional relations. The firm's offerings eliminate conflict of interest to clients and provides for a neutral trading environment. ATC Brokers believes the foreign exchange market should be transparent and unbiased for all market participants. It is with that vision, the firm established a pure agency model to provide clients with services that are free of manipulation. For more on ATC Brokers, visit: www.atcbrokers.co.uk.

For media inquiries: lacy@statuslabs.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663049/ATC_Brokers_MT4_Pro.jpg



