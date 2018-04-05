ATC Brokers introduces MT4 Pro software

The MT4 Pro provides a variety of new features designed to enhance the MT4 trading experience

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Premier brokerage firm, ATC Brokers, introduced today the MT4 Pro, a software specifically designed to improve the MT4 trading experience and allow users to customise trade settings.

The MT4 Pro software offers one of the most enhanced MT4 plugins within the industry. ATC's proprietary MT4 Pro takes the traditional MT4 and combines it with a variety of new features with an intuitive interface that optimises the trading experience.

The Depth of Market window allows users to view Level 2 pricing and volume, obtained directly from the ECN aggregation.

The MT4 Pro Software features a variety of report types. Users can now generate the following reports:

Profit & Loss: View the development of account balance and equity curves over a specified time period in USD.

Winners / Losers: View the amount of trades that closed with a win, loss or break-even amount for a specific period.

Performance: View the historical curve of profit or loss of the account as a percentage figure or pip value.

Time Analysis: View the average length of closed trades for a given period and frequency of how many trades fall into each of the time categories.

In addition, users have access to additional features from the easy-to-use interface:

One-click execution Money management calculator Custom trailing stops Risk information & optimization Custom close & reverse Custom entry/exit options Bracket orders Statistical summary Scale in/out Condition-based alerts Depth of Market trading Custom layout & template Advanced order panel Custom trade history

About ATC Brokers

ATC Brokers is a premier brokerage firm providing online trading solutions within the foreign exchange industry servicing retail clients to institutional relations. The firm's offerings eliminate conflict of interest to clients and provides for a neutral trading environment. ATC Brokers believes the foreign exchange market should be transparent and unbiased for all market participants. It is with that vision, the firm established a pure agency model to provide clients with services that are free of manipulation. For more on ATC Brokers, visit: www.atcbrokers.co.uk.

