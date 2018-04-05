

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L), a healthcare company, reported Thursday that it has delivered a good financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2018, with revenue in line with expectations.



In its trading update, the company reported very good growth in Interventional Medicine product sales, reflecting mid-teens constant exchange rate growth in the oncology and vascular portfolios, which together represent >90% of revenue in this business.



Sales of the earlier-stage Interventional Medicine assets were broadly flat at CER, where growth in Varithena sales was offset by lower sales of the PneumRx Coils. In the Pharmaceuticals business, product sales have grown around mid-single digits at CER. Licensing has performed well, with single-digit revenue growth at CER.



The company noted that lower sales of the PneumRx Coils reflect that market development, including securing appropriate levels of reimbursement, is taking longer than expected.



During the period, growth in the Pharmaceuticals business was driven by strong performances from CroFab and Voraxaze. In Licensing, royalties from Zytiga (abiraterone) grew significantly following new data that supported earlier use in patients with advanced prostate cancer.



Further, the company said it expects its financial results for 2017/18 to include an impairment charge of approximately 150 million pounds, and 2018/19 results to include a one-off restructuring charge of up to 10 million pounds.



Louise Makin, BTG's CEO, said, 'We have delivered a good performance during the year. With sustainable and diverse revenue streams, we are continuing to invest in innovation, geographic expansion, indication expansion and acquisitions. We are well positioned to continue building our Interventional Medicine business and delivering these strong growth rates, and to continue developing leadership positions in attractive growth markets.'



The company will announce its final results on May 15, together with guidance for the year ending March 31, 2019.



