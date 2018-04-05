

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L) said Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary, Indivior Inc., has filed patent lawsuits against Dr. Reddy's, Actavis, Par, Alvogen and Teva for infringement of United States Patent No. 9,931,305 relating to their respective proposed generic versions of the Company's Suboxone or buprenorphine and naloxone Sublingual Film product.



The lawsuits alleged that the aforementioned companies infringe the '305 patent, which was issued on April 3rd and has been submitted for listing in the FDA's Orange Book. The '305 patent claims film compositions having a substantially uniform distribution of active drug.



Indivior has been involved in patent infringement litigation involving other, earlier issued patents covering Suboxone Film with these same companies relating to their proposed generic products.



