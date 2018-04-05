Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



The following changes have been made: 1. Updates of haircuts:



Government Bonds & Current value after New value after Change Bills haircut haircut Danish 5-10Y 96,5% 96,0% -0,50% Danish 20-30Y 93,0% 93,5% +0,50% Finnish 0-5Y 96,0% 96,5% +0,50% Finnish 5-10Y 95,5% 95,0% -0,50% Finnish 10-20Y 93,0% 92,0% -1,00% Finnish 20-30Y 86,0% 86,5% +0,50% French 5-10Y 93,5% 94,0% +0,50% French 10-20Y 88,5% 89,0% +0,50% French >30Y 83,5% 84,0% +0,50% German >30Y 90,0% 88,5% -1,50% Swedish 5-10Y 95,0% 94,5% -0,50% Swedish 10-20Y 91,5% 92,0% +0,50% Swedish 20-30Y 90,5% 91,0% +0,50% British 5-10Y 93,0% 93,5% +0,50% British 10-20Y 89,0% 87,0% -2,00% British 20-30Y 80,5% 81,0% +0,50% British >30Y 76,0% 77,0% +1,00% Covered Bonds Current value after New value after Change haircut haircut 0-5Y 94,0% 94,5% +0,5% 5-10Y 90,0% 87,0% -3,0% 10-20Y 90,0% 87,0% -3,0% Stocks Current value after New value after Change haircut haircut GETI B 66,0% 65,0% -1,0%



The changes will come into force 2018-04-09



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets



Clearing Risk Management



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672247