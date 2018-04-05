

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said the company is concentrating on five strategic areas: expanding the core business, pushing forward with the CASE topics, further developing the corporate culture, optimizing the Group structure and, focusing on the customer. Daimler said it will invest in new products, with more than a dozen new car models to be launched by 2018. In the first three months of the current year, among others the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the new A-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door have already been presented.



Daimler said the company aims to achieve a sustainable return on sales of 9% in its automotive business across market and product cycles. This is based on the returns targeted: 8 to 10% for Mercedes-Benz Cars, 8% for Daimler Trucks, 9% for Mercedes-Benz Vans and 6% for Daimler Buses.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that the dividend be increased to 3.65 euros per share. The Supervisory Board has decided to comply with the statutory quota of 30% female members. On the shareholder side, 30% of the members were women with Petraea Heynike and also Sari Baldauf and Marie Wieck with their election by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



