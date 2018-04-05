

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector activity continued to expand strongly in March, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector rose to 59.2 in March from 59.0 in February. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The overall growth in March was driven by the sub-index for suppliers' delivery time and employment. Meanwhile,the indexes for business volume and new orders dropped.



