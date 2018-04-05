With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we enclose the notice and the agenda of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on 30 April 2018.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relations, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672246